Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up to $32.55

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.55, but opened at $34.49. Celestica shares last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 922,856 shares traded.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $67,832,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Celestica by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 39,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

