Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Celestica also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.77 EPS.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 797,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.15. Celestica has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $34.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celestica by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after buying an additional 211,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Celestica by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after buying an additional 149,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

