Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $136.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of CE opened at $147.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $159.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after acquiring an additional 323,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Celanese by 14,015.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Celanese by 67.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

