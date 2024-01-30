Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 551,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%.

In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 40,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $331,790.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,224.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,283 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

