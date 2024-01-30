Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a reduce rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of COF opened at $138.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,647 shares of company stock worth $11,690,618 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.