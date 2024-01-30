Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.29

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 107534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

