Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTC.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$147.92 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$131.46 and a one year high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$150.46. The company has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

