Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.33.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTC.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Tire
Insider Buying and Selling
Canadian Tire Price Performance
Canadian Tire stock opened at C$147.92 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$131.46 and a one year high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$150.46. The company has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.