Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average of $98.62.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,054.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

