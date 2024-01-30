Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.0 million-$231.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.6 million. Calix also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS.

Calix Trading Down 24.9 %

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 102.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

