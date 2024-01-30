Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells £259,629.50 in Stock

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider William Wyatt sold 7,670 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,385 ($43.03), for a total value of £259,629.50 ($330,065.47).

Caledonia Investments Price Performance

CLDN stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,370 ($42.84). 54,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,514.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,418.37. Caledonia Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 3,110 ($39.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,720 ($47.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,299.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a GBX 18.93 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,586.87%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

