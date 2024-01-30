Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Cadiz Stock Down 0.4 %

CDZIP opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.65%. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.