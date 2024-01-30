Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,237.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.96.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

