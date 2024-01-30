Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 677,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVRDF stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

