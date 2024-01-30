Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bumble by 23.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 43.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

