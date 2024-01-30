Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.
HOM.U has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.90.
In related news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. In other news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,342.78. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 523,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,407,820.00. Insiders bought 529,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,943 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
