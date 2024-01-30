Brown & Brown, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

