Brokerages Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) PT at $115.38

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64. Workiva has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370 in the last three months. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $35,347,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Workiva by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,257,000 after purchasing an additional 419,640 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $36,581,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

