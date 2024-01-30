Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target at $143.00

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63. Woodward has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth $8,876,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Woodward by 58.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 98.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

