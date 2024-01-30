Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $34.85

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.85.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.
Shares of CAKE opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 62.43%.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
