Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $34.85

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 436.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 470,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $13,927,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.