Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price at $11.70

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NYMT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 664,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $768.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.