Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price at $11.70

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.
Several research analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $768.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.93.
New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
