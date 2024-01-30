Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) PT at $64.40

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Masco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after buying an additional 781,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,266,000 after buying an additional 282,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,875,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. Masco has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

