Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) PT at $69.67

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 210,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000.

NYSE:KBR opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

