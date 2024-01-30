Brokerages Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT at $15.53

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Accolade alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Accolade

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,908 shares of company stock valued at $947,052. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Up 4.9 %

ACCD stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $986.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.