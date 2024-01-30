Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,217.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,074.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.10 and a twelve month high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

