Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
BHFAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 17,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,236. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.
Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
