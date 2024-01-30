Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 17,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,236. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.