Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 350,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGXX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Green by 5,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Green in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Green in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Green in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Green in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Price Performance

Shares of BGXX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 236,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,788. Bright Green has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

About Bright Green

Bright Green ( NASDAQ:BGXX ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

