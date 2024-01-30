Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40.
About Brenntag
