Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

