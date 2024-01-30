Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.68. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,575,000 after buying an additional 198,916 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

