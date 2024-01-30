BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $23,020,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,532,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

