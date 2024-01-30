Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Lowered by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,774,667 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.29% of Boston Scientific worth $224,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Scientific Price Performance
BSX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. 1,790,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Boston Scientific
In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
