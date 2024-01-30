BMO Capital Markets Boosts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $101.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

