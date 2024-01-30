BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTA stock remained flat at $10.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,933. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
- Trading Halts Explained
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.