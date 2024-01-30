BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA stock remained flat at $10.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,933. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the third quarter worth $694,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

