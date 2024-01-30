BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,846,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $780.54. 739,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,827. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $779.38 and a 200 day moving average of $712.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

