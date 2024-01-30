BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $834.97 million and $23.51 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002034 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000087 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $23,411,037.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.