Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $82.36 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $72.83 or 0.00167738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,421.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.02 or 0.00557372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,621,156 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.