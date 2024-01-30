Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,283,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 14,307,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.4 days.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.53%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

