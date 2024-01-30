bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,071.0 days.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

bioMérieux stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.20. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

