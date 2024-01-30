Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.77. 141,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,034,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Beyond Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Activity at Beyond

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $990.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Beyond news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

