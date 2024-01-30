Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 2,736 ($34.78) and last traded at GBX 2,736 ($34.78), with a volume of 306280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,680 ($34.07).

Specifically, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,638 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.78 ($37,930.05). 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bellway Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 904.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,542.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,303.65.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

