BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BGNE. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.90.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 298,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.46. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $272.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

