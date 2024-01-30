Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 10.7% in January

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of BDRFY opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
