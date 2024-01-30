Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 10.7% in January

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

