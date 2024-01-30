Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after buying an additional 76,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,034,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,045,000 after purchasing an additional 395,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $236.43. 1,003,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,665. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.19.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

