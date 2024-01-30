Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

