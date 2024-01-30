BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Piper Sandler

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,370 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

