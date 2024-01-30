Barclays Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $32.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated an inline rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.69.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $30.21 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Motco increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.