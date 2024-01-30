Barclays PLC Sells 24,114 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,114 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $209,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of REGN opened at $955.80 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $958.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $874.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $828.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,076.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $921.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $8,875,245 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.