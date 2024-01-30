Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,789 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of McKesson worth $172,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $486.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.07. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

