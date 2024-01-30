Barclays PLC Purchases 11,001 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $248,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.