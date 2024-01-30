Barclays PLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,349,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $221,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $199.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average of $188.77. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

