Barclays PLC Has $291.29 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.57% of U.S. Bancorp worth $291,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.